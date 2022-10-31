Lansing police seek missing 15-year-old girl

Ahniyia Jackson
Ahniyia Jackson(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are looking for a missing teenager.

According to authorities, Ahniyia Jackson is a 15-year-old girl who stands about 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Ahniyia Jackson or knows of her whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

