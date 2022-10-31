Lansing Police reminds public about Halloween safety

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department is pushing for everyone to be safe when it comes to trick-or-treating with kids and family.

When going out to trick-or-treat, the LPD reminds those who go out to be careful crossing the street, not to run out between parked cars, and to give their child a glow stick to be easier to spot at night.

“Glow sticks are an awesome option for kids they can wear it around their neck or put it on their hat or something like that. Kids love it and it is good because it makes them more visible to drivers in the area,” said David Dalen, Officer, Public Relations Unit Lansing Police Department.

For people who plan on attending Halloween parties, they remind you to have a designated driver if alcohol is consumed.

“Halloween is a drinking weekend, so if there is any concerns with overconsumption of alcohol or over-drinking, don’t hesitate to call 9-1-1 we’re here to help, we don’t want to get anyone in trouble. So, if you see someone who has had too much to drink, or you see a drunk driver on the roadway call 9-1-1 to report that to us,” officer Dalen.

LPD is also asking people to park appropriately and leave space for emergency vehicles.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.