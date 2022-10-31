Lansing Police and Positive Somebody to promote positive mental health

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Police Department has teamed up with Positive Somebody to improve mental health within the community by distributing Positive Packs to people that may benefit from positive coping tools.

They are looking to partner with the Lansing Police Department to have Positive Packs carried in the police vehicles to distribute to children they encounter, according to their website.

Positive Packs include journals, journal writing activities, pencils, breathing exercises, fidgets, positive affirmations, and more,” according to Positive Somebody release.

Lansing Police and Positive Somebody (Positive Somebody)

Mid-Michigan, non-profit, Positive Somebody aims to improve mental health in the community by fostering positive coping.

Positive Somebody has donated more than 2000 Positive Packs to eight school districts in Michigan. Two hundred Positive Packs have been distributed to Holt High School’s counseling center to help with the aftermath of a student taking her life as well as ongoing bullying issues.

Other school districts that have received Positive Packs include Laingsburg, Lansing, Merril, Saginaw, Waverly, Oxford, and more.

“Our programs have reached thousands with positive feedback. A teacher reached out to tell us how our Breathing activity benefited a student. This student was not expected to graduate on time and credited the Breathe Stone Activity in assisting with their ability to get caught up and graduate with their peers,” said Jenny Metzmaker, CEO of Positive Somebody.

Their current projects include creating an app where students can share with their teacher and counselors their emotions, write in their daily, and learn about positive coping.

Learn more about Positive Somebody or donate by visiting their website here.

