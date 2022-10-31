Jackson police investigating shooting that left 1 man dead

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson Police Department (JPD) responded to a shooting on the 1800 block of Pringle Ave. between South Pleasant St. and South Gorham St. on Saturday, Oct. 29 around 11:49 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a large crowd at what appeared to be a party at the residence. A man was located on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound to the head, according to JPD report. The identified victim, 17-year-old, John Johnson was transported by ambulance to the Henry Ford Hospital where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.

The shooting is still being investigated and there have been no arrests made in connection with the incident.

The JPD asks If anyone has information to contact Detective Thomas Tinklepaugh at 517-768-8637.

