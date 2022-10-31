Ingham County Jail inmates register to vote before 2022 midterms

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inmates from the Ingham County Jail have registered to vote after meeting certain requirements.

On Monday, Oct, 24, The Ingham County Sheriff’s Office and the Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum got together to register inmates that met the requirement and eligibility to vote. The law only allows inmates that are incarcerated and not convicted of their charges the right to register to vote.

Over 40 inmates voted in the upcoming midterm election.

”I am committed to ensuring that every qualified, eligible citizen is afforded the opportunity to exercise their right to vote,” said Byrum. “These residents of the jail remain eligible to register and vote but may otherwise lack the opportunity to ensure that their registration is up to date unless someone makes that available to them.”

