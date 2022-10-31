Hillsdale begins leaf collection Monday

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - Residents of Hillsdale can start getting their lawn debris cleaned up by the city starting Monday.

Each city ward will have two pick-up dates by Tuesday, Dec. 13. Street parking is not allowed during designated collection days.

City officials are asking residents to rake leaves as close to the street without going into the street. Piles should have at least two feet of distance from all fixed objects.

Piles cannot contain limbs, sticks, trash, bricks, rocks, plastic or biodegradable paper bags or construction materials.

More information can be found on Hillsdale’s official website here.

