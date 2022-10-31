Harbaugh Expects Criminal Charges Against MSU Players

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA...
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh, right, talks with quarterback Cade McNamara before an NCAA football game against Colorado State on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan’s coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players’ actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh says defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker says his players’ actions were “unacceptable.” But he says it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh’s call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.

Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

