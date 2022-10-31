First conviction made in Boy Scouts of America investigation

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first person charged in the investigation of the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) pleaded guilty.

Attorney General Dana Nessel made the announcement Monday that the first person to be charged, Mark Chapman, 51, of New York has pleaded guilty to criminal sexual conduct charges. He was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Michigan man charged in Boy Scouts of America investigation found competent to stand trial

“Securing justice for the survivors of abuse is one of my top priorities. Regardless how much time has passed, or how difficult the circumstances of a case may be, I am committed to seeing abusers held accountable for their crimes,” said Nessel. “Allegations made against adults in the Boy Scouts of America are wide-ranging and my department continues to review information and evidence to pursue charges against those who used their positions of authority to harm children.”

Nessel released a video on the conviction

Chapman was charged with abusing two victims that began in 2000 around the time the first victim was around 13 or 14. The second was a family member who was around 11 years old when Chapman began abusing them.

AG Nessel said currently, a completed review of 550 claims resulted in roughly 60 inquiries sent to MSP for further investigation and the claim review process remains ongoing.

Chapman is expected to be sentenced by Dec. 14.

A total of 5,000 claims were sent from BSA national to the Department of Attorney General.

