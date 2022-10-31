First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Allow a few extra minutes for your morning commute today. Areas of dense fog could slow travel. Once the fog lifts around mid-morning we are in for a good looking day with some sunshine. It will be a warm start to November with high temperatures today in the mid 60s. Keep in mind our average high temperature today is 53º. Tonight under clear skies temperatures drop back to near 40º. Patchy fog is possible again tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday should end up being mostly sunny days. High temperatures climb to the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we will be under the clouds, but it will be warm with a high near 70º. Rain showers return for Saturday and could hold on into Sunday morning. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday and Monday. Cooler air returns for the middle and end of next week.

A reminder that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end as we “Fall Back” early Sunday morning, with 2:00 A.M. becoming 1:00 A.M. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detector.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November, 2022

Average High: 53º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 79° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875

Jackson Record High: 79º 1950

Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.