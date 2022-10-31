First Alert Weather Forecast

Morning fog followed by sunshine
First Alert Weather morning webcast
By Darrin Rockcole
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Allow a few extra minutes for your morning commute today. Areas of dense fog could slow travel. Once the fog lifts around mid-morning we are in for a good looking day with some sunshine. It will be a warm start to November with high temperatures today in the mid 60s. Keep in mind our average high temperature today is 53º. Tonight under clear skies temperatures drop back to near 40º. Patchy fog is possible again tonight.

Wednesday and Thursday should end up being mostly sunny days. High temperatures climb to the upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday. Friday we will be under the clouds, but it will be warm with a high near 70º. Rain showers return for Saturday and could hold on into Sunday morning. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 60s Saturday. High temperatures will be in the 60s Sunday and Monday. Cooler air returns for the middle and end of next week.

A reminder that Daylight Saving Time comes to an end as we “Fall Back” early Sunday morning, with 2:00 A.M. becoming 1:00 A.M. Remember to turn your clocks back one hour before going to bed Saturday night. The time change is also a good time to change the battery in your smoke detector.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for November, 2022

  • Average High: 53º Average Low 37º
  • Lansing Record High: 79° 1950
  • Lansing Record Low: 18° 1875
  • Jackson Record High: 79º 1950
  • Jackson Record Low: 19º 1976

