Detroit Lions will unveil bronze Barry Sanders statue at Ford Field in 2023

DETROIT, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Lions announced during halftime at their 2022 Homecoming game against the Miami Dolphins that Pro Football Hall of Fame Running Back, Barry Sanders will be getting a statue at Ford Field.

“It is with immense pride that we share the news that we will be honoring the greatest running back in the history of football with a statue in the city we represent,” said Detroit Lions Principal Owner and Chair Sheila Ford Hamp in the Lions press release. “Generations upon generations of fans will learn about Barry and his contributions not only to the Lions but to the game of football. He is truly in a class of his own, and while we may never see a player quite as electrifying or elusive again, Barry’s legacy will live forever and be tangible right here in Detroit.”

Congratulations to the Class of 2004's @BarrySanders on this well-deserved honor! https://t.co/kdulUqO8fZ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) October 30, 2022

Sanders had accomplishments during his career, including NFL MVP (1997), NFL Offensive Player of the Year (1994, 1997), NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (1989), First-team All-Pro (1989–1991, 1994, 1995, 1997), nominated to the Pro Bowl in each of his 10 NFL seasons (1989–1998), and led the League in rushing yards four times (1990, 1994, 1996, 1997).

“Detroit has been my home ever since I was drafted by the Lions in 1989. This statue means the city will be my home forever, it’s surreal,” said Sanders in the Lions press release. “There is no way that I can express my gratitude to the entire Ford family, my teammates, my coaches, the Lions Front Office, the media, and most of all to the fans. As I soak it all in and reflect on my career, I recognize what a tremendous honor this is.”

The statue will be produced by Fine Art Studio Rotblatt Amrany with Studio Artists Omri Amrany and Lou Cella at the helm.

The Lions plan to unveil the statue in a ceremony prior to the start of the 2023 Detroit Lions season.

