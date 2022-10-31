Chase Young May Return to NFL This Season

Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young sits in the bench area with ice on his leg...
Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young sits in the bench area with ice on his leg during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)(Mark Tenally | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
-Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera says Young will take part in positional workouts before getting ramped up to participation in team drills. It’s not clear when the 2020 Defensive Rookie of the Year will make his season debut. The Commanders have three weeks to activate Young off the physically unable to perform list once he resumes practicing. They are taking a slow approach to the young pass rusher’s recovery after surgery involved grafting a part of his left patellar tendon on the other side to fix the tear.

