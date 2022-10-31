Celebrating bats across Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year at the end of October, one mammal is celebrated by raising awareness of population decline and dispelling myths.

October 24-31 is Bat Week, an annual, international celebration of the role bats play in nature, including controlling the population of mosquitoes and moths.

John DePue, a wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources spoke with the News 10 Now Desk about the importance of bats, what threats they’re facing, and what to do if you have bats in your home.

In Michigan, bats feed on a variety of insects including moths, flies, beetles, and mosquitoes. Under normal feeding conditions, they can capture between 600 and 1,000 mosquito-sized insects an hour.

Not only do bats help in controlling pests, but they also provide vital ecosystem services of plant pollination and seed dispersal. Now, Michigan is partnering with other states in the great lakes region to develop a conservation plan.

