Celebrating bats across Michigan

Every year at the end of October, one mammal is celebrated by raising awareness of population decline and dispelling myths.
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Every year at the end of October, one mammal is celebrated by raising awareness of population decline and dispelling myths.

October 24-31 is Bat Week, an annual, international celebration of the role bats play in nature, including controlling the population of mosquitoes and moths.

John DePue, a wildlife biologist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources spoke with the News 10 Now Desk about the importance of bats, what threats they’re facing, and what to do if you have bats in your home.

In Michigan, bats feed on a variety of insects including moths, flies, beetles, and mosquitoes. Under normal feeding conditions, they can capture between 600 and 1,000 mosquito-sized insects an hour.

Not only do bats help in controlling pests, but they also provide vital ecosystem services of plant pollination and seed dispersal. Now, Michigan is partnering with other states in the great lakes region to develop a conservation plan.

More information:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker's statement on four players' suspensions after a postgame...
MSU suspends four players in wake of incident at #4 Michigan
East Lansing Police investigate shooting in Grove Street Ramp
Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell (8) runs after a catch as Michigan State cornerback Kendell...
Michigan St suspends 4 players for tunnel melee at Michigan

Latest News

Every year at the end of October, one mammal is celebrated by raising awareness of population...
Now Desk: Celebrating bats across Michigan
Michigan State Police looking to identify man reportedly using a lost or stolen debit card
Hillsdale begins leaf collection Monday
Plus the latest from Grand Rapids as a former police officer learns the next step in a case...
Now Desk: Light rain for Halloween and classified documents on UFOs