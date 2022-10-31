CATA and Amalgamated Transit Union come to agreement after 3 years of negotiations

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new contract has been agreed upon between The Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) and the Amalgamated Transit Union Local No. 1039, which represents the bus operators, mechanics, and utility employees.

The expiration date of the previous contract took place in November 2019 and since then, CATA and its union began negotiations for three years to agree on the needs met for employees with reasonable adjustments to their wages, benefits, and work requirements.

People in the bargaining unit of the negotiations came to an agreement on Sunday, Oct. 30.

Bradley T. Funkhouser is the CATA Chief Executive Officer.

“It’s been a long three years at the bargaining table,” said Funkhouser. “Though it was at times a battle of wills, I’m proud to say that – in the end – both parties committed to and achieved a fair and equitable contract for all stakeholders. We now look forward to continuing to serve our region by focusing on the provision of quality public transportation services. Our riders deserve nothing less.”

The new contract is expected to take effect on Nov. 7, 2022, and expire on Nov. 30, 2025.

“17.9 percent wage increase for operators over the term of the agreement.

Signing bonuses of $5,000 for full-time employees and $2,500 for part-time ATU employees.

Compressed wage progression scale reduces time needed to reach top rate of pay from four to two years.

Work assignment process streamlined to ensure more equitable distribution of work (i.e., overtime) throughout entire workforce.

Overtime will be limited to only time worked above 40 hours per week, thereby eliminating daily overtime (union business and funeral/bereavement leave will not count as hours/days worked for the purposes of weekly overtime calculation; elimination of sixth-day overtime and seventh-day double time)”

