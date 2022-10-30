Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A Halloween trend is taking over, Trunk-or-treats are becoming just as popular as door-to-door trick-or-treating.

Trunk or treating is like trick or treating, but it is where families go from car to car to get a sweet treat. Amber Pitts takes her kid out to both trunk-or-treats and door-to-door. She said being out in the daylight offers a sense of security.

“The weather is not as dark, it’s not as hard to try to keep a handle on your kids when you’re out in the dark and they’re probably bigger kids around and so that it is a little bit nicer to have the parking lot area,” said Pitts.

Trunk-or-Treats were started to do exactly that to keep kids safe. For the past six years, the Forty Et Eight chateau has been putting on this trunk-or-treat event for the Lansing community.

Organizer Tina Mclouth said they’ve grown since the pandemic.

“Being able to separate more just makes it safer for the kids and the adults. It’s all in one place, you don’t have to walk so far, and if so cold or rainy or whatever,” said Mclouth.

Mclouth said since it is an organized event people can also worry less about tampered candy, but if you do decide to go door-to-door trick or treating, the Michigan State Police have a few safety tips.

Sargent Hoogstra said during Halloween one of the biggest concerns are people getting struck by cars.

“If you attach an inexpensive glow stick, you can even buy strobe lights you can pin it to your child’s costume, that only cost a couple of dollars where they can be highly visible and seen,” said Sgt. Hoogstra.

There are several trunk-or-treating events on Halloween, throughout the mid-Michigan area.

1. 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the PKSA Karate in Lansing

2. 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Village Lansing in Lansing

3. 6:00 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Mason First Church of the Nazarene in Lansing

