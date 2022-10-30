One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing
Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at someone’s car while chasing them in a vehicle.
Lansing Police told News 10 that the incident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on E. Jolly Road a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by another vehicle and was shot at.
Lansing police said they found and arrested a female suspect on E. Jolly Road between Aurelius Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.
Investigators believe the incident occurred after a property dispute.
No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.
- No. 4 Michigan tops Michigan St 29-7 and stews about scuffle
- Michigan State president: Post-game melee ‘unacceptable’
- East Lansing Police investigate alleged shooting in Grove Street Ramp
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.