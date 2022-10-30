One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at someone’s car while chasing them in a vehicle.

Lansing Police told News 10 that the incident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on E. Jolly Road a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by another vehicle and was shot at.

Lansing police said they found and arrested a female suspect on E. Jolly Road between Aurelius Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators believe the incident occurred after a property dispute.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

Next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
One person hospitalized after alleged shooting in Dimondale
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Williamston Police Department
Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

Latest News

MSU Board of Trustees expected to hold meeting to consider interim president
Trunk-Or-Treating on the rise in Mid-Michigan
East Lansing Police investigate alleged shooting in Grove Street Ramp
The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
No. 4 Michigan tops Michigan St 29-7 and stews about scuffle