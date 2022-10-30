One woman in jail after alleged car chase and shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One woman is in jail after allegedly shooting at someone’s car while chasing them in a vehicle.

Lansing Police told News 10 that the incident happened around 9:45 Saturday night on E. Jolly Road a woman called 911 claiming she was being chased by another vehicle and was shot at.

Lansing police said they found and arrested a female suspect on E. Jolly Road between Aurelius Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

Investigators believe the incident occurred after a property dispute.

No injuries were reported and an investigation is ongoing.

