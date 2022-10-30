MSU Board of Trustees expected to hold meeting to consider interim president

(WLUC)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Universities Board of Trustees is expected to host a special meeting on Monday to consider appointing an interim president.

Earlier in October, MSU President Samuel Stanley announced his resignation and said one of the main reasons for his decision was that he lacks faith in the Board of Trustees.

The meeting is scheduled for 12 p.m. on Monday at the Hannah Administration Building.

News 10 will keep you updated as the meeting takes place.

