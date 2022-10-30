Kids learn about voting at ‘Souls to the Polls’ Halloween event in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Election day is on the horizon and The City of Lansing is finding ways to encourage both voter participation and Halloween fun with their Souls to the Polls event.

During this trunk or treat, families were able to drive through and get candy. Organizers say the event was non-partisan.

Voters of all ages will participate in a mock Halloween special election using real tabulators to learn the voting process by voting for their favorite Halloween character, favorite candy, and a “proposal” about limiting candy intake.

That will take place on. fittingly Oct. 31.

”We think it’s really important for kids to learn and understand about voting to start from a young age so we just encourage that participation. We want to give them an opportunity to come out and do their fun ballot. It is programmed just like the ones we use for the real election on election day. They can actually put it in a tabulator, and at the end of the day we will have the results of what the kids think.”

For the City of Lansing, early voting and voter registration will continue to take place the weekend before the midterms from 10 p.m. to 6 p.m.

