First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An area of low pressure near Chicago this morning will slowly move to the northeast today into tonight. The low will bring on and off rain showers to the area. High temperatures today will be near 60º. For Trick-Or-Treating this evening you may need to pull out the umbrella at times. Temperatures this evening will be in the upper 50s. Lows tonight drop back to the upper 40s.

We start the month of November under the clouds Tuesday morning, but we should see some sunshine return Tuesday afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the mid 60s. More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures both days in the mid to upper 60s. Rain showers return Friday and will be with us on and off into the weekend. High temperatures Friday will be in the upper 60s. This weekend plan on high temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Cooler air returns for next week.

Reminder: Daylight Saving Time comes to an end this weekend. This means that overnight Saturday we will need to “fall back” and set our clocks back one hour Saturday night at 2:00 AM, which will become 1:00 AM.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for October 31, 2022

Average High: 54º Average Low 37º

Lansing Record High: 77° 1950

Lansing Record Low: 15° 1879

Jackson Record High: 79º 1933

Jackson Record Low: 16º 1925

