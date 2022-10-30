East Lansing Police investigate alleged shooting in Grove Street Ramp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Police said a shooting took place in the Grove Street Ramp and they are asking people to contact them if they have information on the incident. ELPD also said more information will follow.

You can call the ELPD at (517) 319-6897.

