East Lansing Police investigate alleged shooting in Grove Street Ramp

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating an alleged shooting that took place early Sunday morning.

Police said a shooting took place in the Grove Street Ramp and they are asking people to contact them if they have information on the incident. ELPD also said more information will follow.

You can call the ELPD at (517) 319-6897.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
One person hospitalized after alleged shooting in Dimondale
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Williamston Police Department
Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

Latest News

The Wolverines and Spartans battle for the Paul Bunyan Trophy at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor...
No. 4 Michigan tops Michigan St 29-7 and stews about scuffle
Dry End to October's Final Weekend
Kids learn about voting at ‘Souls to the Polls’ Halloween event in Lansing
Clouds return for Sunday and some rain is possible by Halloween