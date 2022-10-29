Pewamo-Westphalia exterminates Bath in District Semifinal

Westphalia, Mich. (WILX) - For the second time in three weeks, Pewamo-Westphalia throttled Bath.

Friday night was a 47-12 win for the Pirates, knocking the Bees out of the postseason.

P-W senior Troy Wertman had an enormous night, accounting for six total touchdowns - four running and two passing.

The Pirates will take on New Lothrop next week in the District Finals.

