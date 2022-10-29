One person hospitalized after alleged shooting in Dimondale

DIMONDALE, Mich. (WILX) - One person is in the hospital after an alleged shooting that happened Saturday morning.

Michigan State Police investigated a shooting in Dimondale on Quincy Street. Police said the shooting happened just before 10 a.m. Saturday morning and investigators believe that the suspect and victim both knew each other and were arguing over money.

According to police, the shooter fled the scene in a car while the victim was taken to the hospital, alert and talking.

News 10 will update you as more information unfolds.

SHOOTING INVESTIGATION: Troopers from the Lansing Post are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 200 block of Quincy St in Dimondale, Eaton County today at approximately 9:45 am. Preliminary investigation indicates the suspect and victim knew each other and were 1/2 pic.twitter.com/QjfI3P6CAF — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) October 29, 2022

