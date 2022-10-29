Mom facing DUI charge after leaving baby home alone to go drinking, police say

Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police...
Clare Margaret Meacham went out drinking while leaving her 5-month-old baby home alone, police in Arizona say.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By Arizona's Family Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, Ariz. (Arizona’s Family/Gray News) - Authorities in Arizona say a woman has been arrested for driving under the influence after going out while her baby was home alone.

Arizona’s Family reports police stopped 23-year-old Clare Margaret Meacham on Thursday afternoon after receiving calls about a possible drunken driver.

Police said Meacham told officers that she may have left her baby home alone when she was being taken into custody.

Officers said they drove to the woman’s home and heard a child crying inside the house. Police got the child and called the Department of Child Safety. They waited for a family member to take custody of the 5-month-old baby, who was uninjured.

Police said they checked Meacham’s doorbell camera video and noted that she left home over two hours before officers located the baby.

Meacham told police that she placed her child in a baby crib and didn’t remember anything afterward. Records showed that she didn’t try to contact anyone to watch her child while she went out.

Authorities said the 23-year-old lives alone with her child, and the only other person with access to the house is her mother.

Meacham is facing DUI and child abuse charges.

Copyright 2022 Arizona's Family via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Michigan family speaks out about domestic abuse after apparent murder-suicide
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation

Latest News

Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
At least 9 dead after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine export deal
One person hospitalized after alleged shooting in Dimondale
a
Teacher with alleged ‘kill list’ agrees to no-contact order