Mason stays perfect, takes down Sturgis in playoffs

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Mason kept its season long roll going with a convincing district opening win over Sturgis 49 to 12.

Kaleb Parrish had an electrifying 99-yard interception return for a touchdown and sophomore quarterback Cason Carswell was 10 for 12 passing with 162 yards and two touchdowns as the Bulldogs ran their season record to 10-and-0 and moved on to the district championship game next week.

Colin Page caught 4 passes for 71 yards and a TD for Mason.

