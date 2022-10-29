Lumen Christi Titans take down Homer Trojans

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson Lumen Christi started the season with 3 losses for the first time in 52 years and stormed back to win 7 straight games.

The 7th was a 41-7 thrashing of Homer in the district opener.

Derrick Walker had a big night out of the backfield for the Titans with 2 touchdowns.

Lumen Christi advances to the district championship game next week.

