Lansing Catholic knocks undefeated Durand out of playoffs

DURAND, Mich. (WILX) - The Lansing Catholic Cougars are playing its best football when it matters most.

With a stiff test on the road against undefeated 9-0 Durand, the Cougars pulled off a 28-21 upset to stay alive in the Division 6 playoffs.

The Cougars will entertain Ovid-Elsie next week in the District Finals.

