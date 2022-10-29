Jackson Vikings beat Parma Western Panthers on late score

Jackson takes on Mason next week
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson fell behind 22 to 8 and roared back with a big second half and clutch plays down the stretch to stun Parma Western 26 to 25. 

Tavion Tanner scored two fourth quarter touchdowns for the Vikings, including the game-winner in the final seconds of the game to finish off a heart stopping comeback and advance Jackson to the district final next week against unbeaten Mason.  

The Vikings are now 6 and 4 on the season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago
Anyone who can identify the man is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at...
Meridian Township police seeks man in retail fraud investigation
Local gymnast Cooper Kim is a member of the United States Gymnastics Junior National Team, and...
Local gymnast has his sights set on Olympic Games
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours
House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

Latest News

WILLIAMSTON CORUNNA
Corunna swats Williamston out of postseason
HARTLAND HOLT
Holt Rams take down Hartland at home
HOMER JACKSON LUMEN CHRISTI
Lumen Christi Titans take down Homer Trojans
LANSING CATHOLIC DURAND
Lansing Catholic knocks undefeated Durand out of playoffs