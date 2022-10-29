Jackson Vikings beat Parma Western Panthers on late score

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Jackson fell behind 22 to 8 and roared back with a big second half and clutch plays down the stretch to stun Parma Western 26 to 25.

Tavion Tanner scored two fourth quarter touchdowns for the Vikings, including the game-winner in the final seconds of the game to finish off a heart stopping comeback and advance Jackson to the district final next week against unbeaten Mason.

The Vikings are now 6 and 4 on the season.

