Holt Rams take down Hartland at home

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After starting their season 0-2, the Holt Rams are riding high.

Friday, they beat Hartland 14-7 to win their District Semifinal and advance in the state playoffs.

They’ll face Grand Ledge next week; the Rams won the prior matchup between the two teams, 14-6, in week three.

