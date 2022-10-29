Holt Rams take down Hartland at home

They’ll face Grand Ledge next week
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:21 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - After starting their season 0-2, the Holt Rams are riding high.

Friday, they beat Hartland 14-7 to win their District Semifinal and advance in the state playoffs.

They’ll face Grand Ledge next week; the Rams won the prior matchup between the two teams, 14-6, in week three.

