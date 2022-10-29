Grand Ledge dominates Brighton on the road

BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Shawn Foster had a monster game, rushing for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns and passing for another TD as Grand Ledge shocked Brighton on the Bulldogs’ home field 38 to 3.

Senior Mason Stocker also rushed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Comets, who moved to 8-and-2 on the season and it sets a rematch with CAAC foe Holt in the district final next week.

The Comets and Rams shared the regular season division championship.

