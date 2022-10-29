Grand Ledge dominates Brighton on the road

The Comets take on the Holt Rams next week
By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:09 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BRIGHTON, Mich. (WILX) - Shawn Foster had a monster game, rushing for 188 yards and 3 touchdowns and passing for another TD as Grand Ledge shocked Brighton on the Bulldogs’ home field 38 to 3. 

Senior Mason Stocker also rushed for 105 yards and 2 touchdowns for the Comets, who moved to 8-and-2 on the season and it sets a rematch with CAAC foe Holt in the district final next week. 

The Comets and Rams shared the regular season division championship.

