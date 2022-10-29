Game of the Week: Portland outlasts late rally from Olivet

PORTLAND, Mich. (WILX) - All season long, the Portland Raiders (9-1) have leaned on its do-it-all senior Drew Miller.

With Miller’s defense facing a fourth-and-20 against a surging Olivet offense looking for a late tie, Miller stepped in front of a Bo Lincoln desperation heave at the endzone and intercepted it.

Miller nearly took the turnover back the entire way before being tackled, but as he’s done all year, Miller came up big in the Raiders’ 21-14 District Semifinal win.

“I just thought it was mine. I was like, we’re ending this game now, we’re not giving anyone any chance of someone coming out anywhere and making the play,” Miller saids smiling. “So it was just see ball, catch ball.”

Miller had another productive day offensively, with a touchdown run and 186 more yards on the ground.

“Drew is a great football player, you know, sometimes he doesn’t get the credit on the defensive side because he’s a great corner for us too,” head coach John Novara said. “I know we give him the ball a lot but he’s a do-everything type of a guy and just a great football player.”

Portland will host a District Final game next week against a Corunna Cavaliers team that knocked out Williamston 34-27.

