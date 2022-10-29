Fowler Eagles throttle Carson City-Crystal, win battle of the Eagles, 35-7

FOWLER, Mich. (WILX) - The Fowler Eagles beat the Carson City-Crystal Eagles 29-0 in Week One.

Fast forward nine weeks, and Fowler got the better of Carson City-Crystal again, this time 35-7, and this time ending the CCC Eagles’ season.

Fowler took a 28-7 lead into the halftime break and didn’t let up. They’ll visit Beal City next week.

