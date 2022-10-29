Dewitt overcomes early hiccup, beats Cadillac 50-20 in District Semis

By Kellan Buddy
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DEWITT, Mich. (WILX, Dewitt Athletics) - DeWitt Panthers defeated the Cadillac Vikings 50-30.

The Panthers (7-3) will travel to Mt. Pleasant to play the Oilers (9-1) for the district championship. Mt Pleasant defeated Gaylord.

The Panther ground game rolled to 394 yards on the evening, led by senior Bryce Kurncz with 191 yards and two scores and caught two TDs. The Panthers had over 500 yards of offense and 31 first downs.

Cadillac had 364 yards of offense for the game. Charlie Howell was 16 of 27 for 288 yards and 2 scores, both to Keenan Suminski who had 7 catches and 121 yards.

Blake Haller led DeWitt with 9 tackles and one batted pass, Robert Lillie nine tackles, Landon Taber seven tackles and a batted pass.

On the scoring summary, Elliott Larner passed 13 yards to Bryce Kurncz.

