Young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center to get superhero visit

superheros ring the bells for salvation army
superheros ring the bells for salvation army(Mia Monet)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Batman, Wonder Woman, and other superheroes from the League of Enchantment will visit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center to make a special Halloween visit to young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center who are unable to go out trick-or-treating.

“Halloween can be a difficult time for some kids to be stuck inside a hospital, so we appreciate these superheroes joining our superhero caregivers in making the day as fun as possible,” said Sparrow Health System news release.

This event will take place at Sparrow Hospital, 1215 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing on Oct. 31 at 9:45 a.m.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Lifesaving AEDs delivered to Michigan State Police in the field
Lifesaving AEDs delivered to Michigan State Police in the field
St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day by learning about the scientific unit for...
Schools Rule: St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day
Jackson Police Dept patrol car
City of Jackson aims to reduce gun violence through collaboration
FILE - Jennifer Crumbley, left, and James Crumbley, right, the parents of Ethan Crumbley, a...
LIVE: Parents of Oxford school shooter in court