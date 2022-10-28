Young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center to get superhero visit

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Batman, Wonder Woman, and other superheroes from the League of Enchantment will visit the University of Michigan Health at Sparrow Children’s Center to make a special Halloween visit to young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center who are unable to go out trick-or-treating.

“Halloween can be a difficult time for some kids to be stuck inside a hospital, so we appreciate these superheroes joining our superhero caregivers in making the day as fun as possible,” said Sparrow Health System news release.

This event will take place at Sparrow Hospital, 1215 E. Michigan Ave., Lansing on Oct. 31 at 9:45 a.m.

