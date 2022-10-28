Williamston Police Department investigating threat to high school

Williamston Police Department
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a threat at Williamston High School that happened Friday.

A letter was sent to parents and guardians Friday by Williamston Community Schools Administration that said there was a threat to the school found written in a high school restroom. The writing reportedly indicated a threat to Williamston High School next Wednesday.

A second letter said the student responsible was quickly identified and that police insist there is no threat to the safety of anyone at the school.

“School safety is our highest priority,” the letter reads. “Threats to students or staff are taken seriously and individuals responsible for making them may face criminal prosecution by the Ingham County Prosecutor’s office in addition to school Code of Conduct disciplinary action.”

School threats can be reported anonymously with Okay2Say.

