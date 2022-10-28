Warren man wins $25K a year for life playing Michigan Lottery

WARREN, Mich. (WILX) - 50-year-old, Aaron Essenmacher matched the five white balls drawn on Sept. 15 to win the big prize, $25,000 a year for life playing Lucky for Life.

He bought his winning ticket at Happy Days Party Store, located at 32855 Schoenherr Road in Warren.

“I’ve been playing Lucky for Life quite a bit lately and I always use the same sets of numbers,” said Essenmacher. “When I purchased my ticket, I played the sets of numbers I typically play and then I decided to add another set of numbers which I got by using a random number generator I found online.

“I was checking the winning numbers online the day after the drawing and when I saw I’d matched five, I couldn’t believe it! What shocked me even more was that the numbers I won on are the ones I got from the random number generator. I kept scanning my ticket on the app over and over again because I couldn’t believe I’d really won!”

After visiting the Lottery headquarters, Essenmacher chose to receive his prize as a one-time payment of $390,000 rather than annual payments of $25,000 a year for 20 years or life.

