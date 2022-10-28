Steelers Hoping Watt Is Set To Return

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Help is on the way for the struggling Pittsburgh Steelers. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt has returned to practice and isn’t ruling out playing when the Steelers visit the Philadelphia Eagles. Watt has been on injured reserve since tearing his left pectoral in the season opener against Cincinnati. Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin says it is “highly unlikely” that Watt plays. Watt says he’s encouraged by his progress and thinks there’s a chance he finds his way onto the field. If Watt doesn’t play, he could be back when Pittsburgh hosts New Orleans on Nov. 13.

