Schools Rule: St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day

ST. JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day by learning about the scientific unit for measuring, moles. It measures very small things like atoms and molecules.

“Coming off of Covid we haven’t been able to do some of the things that we’ve done in the past with food or students in the classroom. So it’s been awesome to be back to doing the fun activities that we enjoy doing for Mole day,” said Caleb Miller, science teacher. “It happens to fit into our curriculum really well. So that we’re teaching this concept right around the time we celebrate.”

Students made liquid nitrogen ice cream, exploded pop bottles with dry ice and even sang songs, all to promote a love to sciences by connecting science to everyday life.

“I think it’s something that’s worthy of doing and enjoyable,” said Miller.

