Police seek driver who fled crashed pickup with body in bed

Police in suburban Detroit are seeking the driver of a pickup that struck another vehicle after finding the body of a woman in the bed of the truck
Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 9:02 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROSEVILLE, Mich. (AP) — Police in suburban Detroit sought the driver of a pickup that struck another vehicle after they found the body of a woman in the bed of the truck Thursday afternoon.

The driver fled the scene after the minor collision, Roseville police said.

“They checked the pickup truck for information. When they opened the bed of the pickup truck they found a deceased person,” Chief Ryan Monroe said. “We believe it was just a regular rear-end traffic crash. We don’t believe at this time that the deceased has anything to do with the accident. We think the body was already in the back of the truck.”

Monroe said investigators believe they know who the driver was.

Detectives have identified the woman as a 62-year-old who lived in the city.

“The cause of death has not been determined but it is being deemed suspicious at this time,” police said.

Other details were not released.

The person was described as a male 17-20 years old, 5-feet-10 (1.77 meters), with brown hair, a slim build, last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with “Nike” printed across the front, black sweatpants and Puma tennis shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Roseville Police Department at (586) 447-4484.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Football Graphic
No. 4 Michigan motivated to stop 2-game skid vs Michigan St
Lumber falls from truck near Grand Rapids, killing driver
This combo of undated file images provided by Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center, left, and...
3 men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Gov. Whitmer
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D-MI) and GOP challenger Tudor Dixon
Michigan governor candidates to debate for final time