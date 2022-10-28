No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon.

According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured.

The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours after the crash.

All lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.

(WILX)

