No major injuries in rollover truck crash on I-96
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - A truck crash on I-96 caused lane closures Thursday afternoon.
According to authorities, a westbound truck left the highway near M-44 and overturned. Police said the driver was not seriously injured.
The left lanes of both west and eastbound I-96 were closed for several hours after the crash.
All lanes were reopened shortly after 3 p.m.
