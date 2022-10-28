NBA Seeking Tighter Spending Limits

Basketball
Basketball(MGN)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-The NBA wants more competitive balance and is seeking an “upper spending limit” that would significantly tighten the rules on how much teams can spend each year on their roster. That’s according to three people familiar with the matter. They spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because no details of labor negotiations between the league and its players have been made public. The limit essentially could eliminate the luxury tax as an option for teams and would install an absolute ceiling on what teams can spend each season.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during...
Steelers Hoping Watt Is Set To Return
El divorcio ocurre a medio camino dentro de la vigésima tercera temporada de Brady en la NFL, y...
Bradys Announce Their Divorce
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State Women Win Cross Country Title
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Extends Merchant’s Contract