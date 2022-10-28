In My View: Detroit Lions need a sense of urgency

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Ford family rarely visits with the media about the state of the Detroit Lions, but current managing partner Sheila Ford Hamp spoke with reporters earlier this week.

She actually mumbled something about this being a young team in a rebuild and fans need patience—ridiculous! This franchise has one playoff win in 65 years—it’s time for a sense of urgency expressed by the ownership which the public never hears. The Lions’ management’s attitude toward its fan base in my view is one key reason why this team never seems to win and so the current 1-5 record should come as no surprise to anyone including Sheila herself.

More: In My View

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.