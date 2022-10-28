MSU Extends Merchant’s Contract

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University board of trustees Friday extended the contract of women’s basketball coach Suzy Merchant. It will now expire in the summer of 2027. Merchant, 53, begins her 16th season as the Spartans’ coach this fall. She has won 64 per cent of her games since she replaced Joanne P. McCallie. Merchant came to MSU after serving as head coach at Eastern Michigan University.

