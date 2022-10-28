Michigan State Women Win Cross Country Title

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women won the 6K Big Ten cross country championship run Friday morning at the University of Michigan golf course. Michigan finished second. It is the Spartans’ third Big Ten title in the past four years and the ninth in program history. The MSU men finished fourth in their race which followed. Both MSU teams now run in the NCAA Regional meet November 11th in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
A woman in Iowa claims her father murdered up to 70 people.
Woman claims father murdered up to 70 people years ago

Latest News

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) leaps into the end zone for a touchdown during...
Steelers Hoping Watt Is Set To Return
Basketball
NBA Seeking Tighter Spending Limits
El divorcio ocurre a medio camino dentro de la vigésima tercera temporada de Brady en la NFL, y...
Bradys Announce Their Divorce
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Extends Merchant’s Contract