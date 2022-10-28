Michigan State Women Win Cross Country Title

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women won the 6K Big Ten cross country championship run Friday morning at the University of Michigan golf course. Michigan finished second. It is the Spartans’ third Big Ten title in the past four years and the ninth in program history. The MSU men finished fourth in their race which followed. Both MSU teams now run in the NCAA Regional meet November 11th in Terre Haute, Indiana.

