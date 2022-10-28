Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation

Cocaine and methamphetamine were seized by Michigan State Police on Oct. 24, 2022.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.

Police are seeking charges.

Michigan State Police said the street value of the drugs was valued at about $12,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

