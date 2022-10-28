Michigan State Police seize $12K worth of drugs in Metro Detroit narcotics investigation

DETROIT (WILX) - A pound of crystal methamphetamine and 24 grams of cocaine were seized Monday by Michigan State Police.

According to authorities, The County of Macomb Enforcement Team conducted a detail in Detroit, which resulted in the seizure of drugs. Police said the suspect fled from troopers and attempted to enter multiple homes to escape custody.

Police are seeking charges.

Michigan State Police said the street value of the drugs was valued at about $12,000.

The investigation is ongoing.

Read next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.