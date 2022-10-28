Michigan rivals team up to run 64-miles to honor former MSU student

By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Before the big rivalry game between Michigan and Michigan State, the two schools are coming together for a 64-mile run to honor a former MSU student who died from cancer.

Back after two years, ROTC Cadets from both schools are running Alex’s Great State Race in honor of Alex Powell.

“He loved Michigan State and always wanted to be a Spartan,” said Juliana Powell, Alex Powell’s mom. “Alex loved running, tailgating, football, and the rivalry between Michigan and Michigan State.”

When Alex was diagnosed with cancer during his senior year of high school, he began receiving treatments at the University of Michigan. Thanks to the treatments, he did become a Spartan. However, it was his first semester as a Spartan that would also be his last. To continue the legacy of her son, Juliana Powell began Alex’s Great State Race.

“There was one incidents where he was in the elevator, he was in the elevator going out for treatment and he had a Spartan blanket with him, he had a Spartan hat, he was just covered in Spartan everything and someone got in the elevator and said you’re in the wrong place to wear that. I’ll never forget him looking at him saying no, I’m here to battle,” said Juliana Powell.

Alex’s Great State Race helps raise funds for MSU’s resource center for persons with disabilities and U of M student accessibility and accommodation services.

This will also be the first-year adaptive sports are participating by completing the last 5-miles with the ROTC Cadets.

You can help both university’s adaptive service programs by donating to alexsgreatstaterace.org.

Participants should arrive in Ann Arbor around noon on Friday.

You can track their 64-mile journey by downloading the “Race-Joy” app for an interactive, live tracking experience.

