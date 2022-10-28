Meridian Township defeats East Lansing in car-cutting contest

By Dane Kelly and Brian Goldsmith
Published: Oct. 25, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Great Divide Car Cutting Contest returned to Mid-Michigan on Friday.

The event is a competition between the Meridian Township and East Lansing fire departments to see who can cut a car in half first using only a battery-operated reciprocating saw. This year’s competition took place at the Home Depot in Okemos.

Meridian Township Fire Department won the competition with a time of two minutes, 10 seconds.

“We didn’t always win, but this year, we prevailed,” said Ken Phinney, with Meridian Township Fire Department.

The event featured food, drinks, the Michigan State University cheer team and the Williamston High School Marching band.

“It is fun to work with our neighborhood departments,” said Pat Greathouse, with East Lansing Fire Department. “This was great to get together,” >

