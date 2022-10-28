Local Marine honored for act of heroism

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) -A local Marine was honored Thursday by the Michigan Marines and My Michigan Health in Midland for an act of heroism that saved two men.

“I was happy to be at the right place at the right time that day,” said Sergeant Raul Martinez.

Sergeant Marinez was also the right person. Earlier this month, he was on his way to Mount Pleasant when he witnessed a car crash in Midland and stopped to help. It was a good thing he did because, once paramedics arrived, it was clear there was a language barrier.

“I remember pulling up, the gentleman was like, ‘No speak English, no speak English,’” Martinez said. “And I was like, ‘Do you speak Spanish?’ I said it in Spanish, ‘Hablas Español?’ And sure enough, that’s when I realized that they only spoke Spanish.”

Martinez stayed to assist the paramedics with translating and even went the extra mile by going to the hospital. There, he translated for the doctors as well.

He was asked to come to the hospital today but wasn’t told why. It came as a surprise when he was awarded an achievement medal.

“Having all of the hospital staff here from the president on down to the emergency room supervisors, that’s pretty cool,” said Martinez. “I wasn’t expecting anything like that.”

He credits his actions that day to his Marine Corps training.

“As marines, we’re taught to do the right thing,” said Martinez. “Do the right thing when people are looking and do the right thing when nobody is looking. In that case, nobody was looking. I just so happened to do the right thing that day and so, to get recognized, that makes me feel proud.”

