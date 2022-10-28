On The Job Report: 10/28/2022

Team Assistant

ATESTEO NORTH AMERICA

Set your career in motion with ATESTEO. Join the leader in drivetrain testing at our new test center in Lansing, Michigan!

About us:

ATESTEO is the worldwide leading independent drivetrain specialist, offering automobile manufacturers around the globe a full range of powertrain testing and engineering services. We support manufacturers of passenger cars, commercial trucks, rail vehicles, and off-road vehicles to develop best-in-class drive systems for internal combustion engines, electric and hybrid vehicle drive systems, and propulsion systems of the future.

ATESTEO combines testing and engineering depth, continuous innovation, and superior execution to deliver reliable and valid test results.

Our innovative strength relies on the expertise and experience of each and every employee. It is their qualifications and motivation that make us the leading specialist in drivetrain testing. Come join our collegial environment and shape the future of mobility!

ATESTEO is growing! We are opening a new test center in Lansing, Michigan — the perfect opportunity for you to contribute to building our newest location from the ground up. Get in on the action and bring your ideas to life!

Your Responsibilities

• Support the Managing Director and departments in commercial and organizational matters

• Manage the MD’s calendar and correspondence, keep the MD and team advised of changes

• Sort, screen, and distribute incoming and outgoing mail

• Retrieve and archive documents

• Create orders, record incoming goods and invoices in the purchasing system

• Do filing, prepare for and organize internal and external meetings, perform other administrative and organizational tasks as needed

• Complete general correspondence and perform various administrative tasks

• Liaison to the organizational units of ATESTEO Germany, especially to HR and Finance

• Assist with special projects as needed

Why you should work with us

• ATESTEO offers unique experiences and personalized career development in a variety of interesting jobs at a growing international company. You can expect a top-notch work atmosphere with quick decision-making processes, pleasant and personal interaction, respectful cooperation with supervisors and colleagues, and ergonomic and safe workplace design.

• As part of ATESTEO, you’ll enjoy excellent compensation and a comprehensive benefits package that includes our own health management plan, company pension plans, and much more.

Qualifications and Experience Required

• Associate’s degree; Bachelor’s degree preferred (business, communications, public relations, journalism)

• 2+ years of experience as a team assistant

• Demonstrated ability to support senior-level management

• Proficient in MS Office suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook)

• Excellent planning, organizational, time management, and communication skills

• Must be able to take direction from multiple individuals and have proven ability to prioritize tasks with conflicting deadlines.

• Structured and precise working style

• Team player, highly reliable, high level of integrity in order to deal with confidential matters appropriately

• Attention to detail, anticipating needs, and being proactive

• Excellent writing, editing, and proofreading skills in English

• Strong oral communication skills in English

• Basic German skills are a real plus

We will consider qualified applicants without regard to race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, citizenship, disability status, medical condition, pregnancy, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by federal, state, or local law.

VISA LANGUAGE

ATESTEO does provide sponsorship for employment visa status based on business need. However, for this position, please only apply if you DO NOT need sponsorship to work in the Unites States now or in the future. We are unable to consider candidates who require sponsorship

Electrician for Industrial Systems

ATESTEO NORTH AMERICA

Set your career in motion with ATESTEO. Join the leader in drivetrain testing at our new test center in Lansing, Michigan!

About us:

Your Responsibilities

• Install electronics and place test benches into service

• Assemble control cabinets and 19-inch racks according to specifications

• Connect vehicle electronics and measurement technology

• Assemble and modify wiring harnesses

• Provide electrical engineering support for clients’ test objects

• Maintain test bench and house technology

• Conduct initial and repeat testing of electrical systems

• Test electrical devices and machines in accordance with DGUV 3

Why you should work with us

Qualifications and Experience Required

• Completed technical training or apprenticeship as an electronics technician for industrial engineering, or comparable training

• Proficient in using Siemens TIA and WS CAD programs

• Proficient in using the MS Office suite

• High ability to work in a team, flexibility and willingness to learn and do independent work

• Willingness to take on mechanical work in individual cases

• Strong communication skills of both oral and written English

Test Bench Engineer

ATESTEO NORTH AMERICA

Set your career in motion with ATESTEO. Join the leader in drivetrain testing at our new test center in Lansing, Michigan!

About us:

Your Responsibilities:

• Set up and support our test benches for functional and endurance testing in the field of drivetrain testing

• Parameterize and place test systems into service

• Coordinate and implement test bench tests in cooperation with customers

• Adapt test programs to test bench automation

• Analyze, prepare, and evaluate measurement results

• Present measurement results and prepare test reports

• Calibrate measuring equipment

• Incorporate and integrate customer-specific diagnostic and analysis systems

• Communicate with international customers

Why you should work with us

Requirements:

• BS in Engineering, preferably Mechanical Engineering and/or Automotive Technology

• Experience in various fields of electrical vehicle technology

• Experience with test bench automation systems

• Basic knowledge of measurement technology

• Proficient using MS Office suite

• Programming knowledge desirable (understanding of program processes is helpful for troubleshooting)

