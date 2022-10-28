Ingham Community Health seeking Board of Directors applicants

medical generic
medical generic(WILX)
By Kayla Jones
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - The Ingham Community Health Centers (ICHC) are encouraging people from the county to apply for open seats on the ICHC Board of Directors.

ICHC Board Members are responsible for making healthcare-related policy decisions that affect 12 Community Health Centers throughout Ingham County.

“Community representation through the Board of Directors is a key feature of the Ingham Community Health Centers,” said Kris Drake, MHA, FACHE, Deputy Health Officer and Executive Director of Ingham Community Health Centers. “We are looking for passionate, community-driven individuals to join the Board of Directors to help guide the care and services our patients receive.”

The Ingham Community Health Centers are Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHC) serving medically underserved populations and do not refuse medical care due to insurance or ability to pay.

They are seeking the following skills and qualifications for Board Members:

Reliability and trustworthiness

Dedication to helping others

Financial experience

Ability to understand the impact of economic development

Knowledge of law implications and regulations

If interested in joining the ICHC Board of Directors can apply at

More information about the Ingham Community Health Centers can be found by visiting,

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Consumers Energy crews find body in Lansing Township
Deputies from the Eaton Rapids Sheriff’s Office were called to a car crash at about 8:15 a.m....
Police investigating apparent murder-suicide after bodies found in Eaton Rapids
Los Angeles Lakers guard Malik Monk (11) dunks the ball during the first half of an NBA...
Lakers Send Out Former Spartan Christie
A coal miner goes viral at a Kentucky basketball game.
Coal miner goes viral after attending game with family straight from work: ‘It’s mind-blowing’
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side
4 teens arrested in armed robbery on Lansing’s south side

Latest News

Lots of sunshine as we head into the weekend
superheros ring the bells for salvation army
Young patients at Sparrow Children’s Center to get superhero visit
Lifesaving AEDs delivered to Michigan State Police in the field
Lifesaving AEDs delivered to Michigan State Police in the field
St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day by learning about the scientific unit for...
Schools Rule: St. Johns students celebrate National Chemistry Day