House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon.

A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m.

The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to Jolly Road remains closed.

No injuries were reported.

