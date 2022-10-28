House closes southbound US-127 in Lansing for several hours

By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The southbound lanes of US-127 near I-496 were shut down for several hours Friday afternoon.

A truck carrying a manufactured home drove off the road between Jolly and Trowbridge roads just before 10 a.m.

The freeway reopened at about 3:15 p.m., but the exit ramp to Jolly Road remains closed.

No injuries were reported.

