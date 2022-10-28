East Lansing police recover stolen pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns

Several pumpkins were recovered by the East Lansing Police Department.
Several pumpkins were recovered by the East Lansing Police Department.
By WILX News 10
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 4:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in East Lansing and are missing a pumpkin, you may find it at the police station.

Background: Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear

The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a slew of Halloween decorations that have been stolen from several residences. They said surveillance cameras in the Bailey neighborhood captured video of the suspects.

Police said they received a call from the neighborhood Thursday night about people driving around in a white pickup truck stealing pumpkins. Officers tracked down the truck and found several pumpkins in its bed.

Residents can recover their pumpkins from the police station.

