East Lansing police recover stolen pumpkins, jack-o’-lanterns
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If you’re in East Lansing and are missing a pumpkin, you may find it at the police station.
Background: Halloween fright comes early for East Lansing residents, decorations disappear
The East Lansing Police Department is investigating a slew of Halloween decorations that have been stolen from several residences. They said surveillance cameras in the Bailey neighborhood captured video of the suspects.
Police said they received a call from the neighborhood Thursday night about people driving around in a white pickup truck stealing pumpkins. Officers tracked down the truck and found several pumpkins in its bed.
Residents can recover their pumpkins from the police station.
